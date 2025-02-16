Left Menu

Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels Threaten Bukavu Amid Rising Tensions

Chaos engulfs Bukavu in eastern Congo as M23 rebels threaten the city, sparking fears of a broader regional conflict. Rwandan-backed M23, having taken Goma, eyes Bukavu with Uganda showing military interest. Looting rampant; Congo's PM demands withdrawal of Rwandan forces, while international bodies urge dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 01:20 IST
Amid mounting tensions, the city of Bukavu in eastern Congo is teetering on the brink as M23 rebels approach, igniting fears of widening conflict. This follows their swift capture of Goma, raising alarms of a potential regional war in the heart of Africa.

Congo's Prime Minister, Judith Suminwa, remains firm against foreign intervention, demanding the exit of Rwandan troops. Meanwhile, Uganda, which backs the Congolese military, has issued threats complicating the volatile situation even further.

As violence looms, international figures like U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and countries including France and Belgium call for urgent diplomacy. The security in Bukavu continues to deteriorate with widespread looting and chaos across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

