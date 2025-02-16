Connecting Continents: The New Trade Route Vision

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar endorsed a bold vision to connect Asia, Europe, and the United States through a strategic route via Israel. This discussion occurred on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a pivotal platform for addressing global security and diplomatic challenges.

The two ministers highlighted mutual concerns about threats to trade routes, particularly those posed by the Houthis and Iran. The Israeli Foreign Minister emphasized Israel's strategic partnership with India, reinforced by President Donald Trump's recent remarks alongside Prime Minister Modi about establishing a historic trade corridor connecting multiple continents.

Trump hailed the project as a monumental development, involving extensive infrastructure investments such as ports, railways, and undersea cables. Previous discussions between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu focused on safeguarding freedom of navigation in critical waterways like Bab-el-Mandeb, ensuring seamless global economic activities.

