Left Menu

Shackled Dreams: The Return Journey of Punjabi Deportees from the US

Punjabi deportee Daljit Singh, part of a group returned from the US, recounts a harrowing journey marked by handcuffs and chains. Deceived by agents promising legal passage, he traversed the 'donkey route', a risky illegal migration path. The group was deported amid a crackdown on illegal immigration by the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:35 IST
Shackled Dreams: The Return Journey of Punjabi Deportees from the US
  • Country:
  • India

Daljit Singh, a deportee who arrived in Amritsar from the U.S. on Saturday night, recounted a harrowing journey during which he claims they were handcuffed and shackled. Singh shared his ordeal with reporters in Hoshiarpur, describing the inhumane conditions faced by the group en route.

Singh, hailing from Kurala Kalan village in Punjab, was among 116 Indian nationals repatriated aboard a U.S. aircraft, marking the second batch deported under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. The group included a significant number from Punjab, raising local concerns about the plight of these individuals.

Criticism arose as Singh's wife Kamalpreet Kaur accused a travel agent of misleading them, initially promising a legal journey to the U.S. but instead routing Singh through dangerous terrains known as the 'donkey route.' Despite aspirations for a better life, many deportees found their dreams shattered and returned to their homeland in shackles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025