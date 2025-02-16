Guarding the Independence: The Judiciary's Role in Preserving Democracy

Every citizen has the right to criticize court judgments, but such critiques must be constructive and responsible, said Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S Oka during a lecture at Gujarat National Law University.

Justice Oka stressed the importance of judicial independence and urged restraint concerning scandalous material on social media, particularly from precipitous commentators.

He underscored the judiciary's key role in maintaining a democratic society, calling on educated citizens and legal professionals to staunchly protect its autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)