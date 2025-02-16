Guarding the Independence: The Judiciary's Role in Preserving Democracy
Justice Abhay S Oka emphasizes the need for constructive criticism of court judgments and urges restraint towards scandalous material about the judiciary on social media. He champions the independence of the judiciary, highlighting its foundational role in democracy and the Constitution's basic structure. He calls for educated citizens to support judicial autonomy.
Every citizen has the right to criticize court judgments, but such critiques must be constructive and responsible, said Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S Oka during a lecture at Gujarat National Law University.
Justice Oka stressed the importance of judicial independence and urged restraint concerning scandalous material on social media, particularly from precipitous commentators.
He underscored the judiciary's key role in maintaining a democratic society, calling on educated citizens and legal professionals to staunchly protect its autonomy.
