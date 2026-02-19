Left Menu

AI for Democracy: President Lula Advocates a Human-Centric Approach

Brazilian President Lula advocates for AI that strengthens democracy and social cohesion. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in India, he highlights the importance of placing humans at the center of AI governance. Brazil has launched a strategic AI plan aiming to enhance quality of life and economic opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:50 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence in bolstering democracy and social cohesion at the AI Impact Summit in India. He argued that human welfare should be the core focus of AI governance.

Addressing the summit inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lula also showcased Brazil's commitment to AI with the launch of the Brazilian Artificial Intelligence Plan. This strategic initiative aims to enhance public services and generate employment and income opportunities.

President Lula highlighted the necessity of universal AI governance through multilateral cooperation, citing the role of India's historical contributions in arts, science, and philosophy. His statements reinforced Brazil's stance on AI as a tool for democratic empowerment and national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

