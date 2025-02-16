Consensus Call: Building Bridges for Kashmiri Pandits' Return

At a recent interfaith conference in Budgam, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged a unified approach among Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits for the peaceful return of the Pandit community to the Valley. He expressed the desire for an inclusive society that respects the cultural fabric of the region.

The Mirwaiz highlighted the necessity of dialogue, emphasizing that some voices within the Pandit community hinder consensus. He remarked on the state's security situation, pointing to restrictions on religious practices and his frequent house arrests, questioning the government's claims of normalcy.

Furthermore, he criticized the ruling National Conference's opposition to an alcohol ban, arguing it threatens cultural ethos. Citing examples of states with successful bans, he contended that promoting alcohol for revenue exacerbates issues like drug addiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)