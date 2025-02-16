Left Menu

Consensus Call: Building Bridges for Kashmiri Pandits' Return

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq emphasizes the need for a consensus between Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits for the latter's dignified return to the Valley. He advocates for an inclusive society and criticizes government policies on security and alcohol, urging for cultural preservation and community dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:35 IST
Consensus Call: Building Bridges for Kashmiri Pandits' Return
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent interfaith conference in Budgam, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged a unified approach among Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits for the peaceful return of the Pandit community to the Valley. He expressed the desire for an inclusive society that respects the cultural fabric of the region.

The Mirwaiz highlighted the necessity of dialogue, emphasizing that some voices within the Pandit community hinder consensus. He remarked on the state's security situation, pointing to restrictions on religious practices and his frequent house arrests, questioning the government's claims of normalcy.

Furthermore, he criticized the ruling National Conference's opposition to an alcohol ban, arguing it threatens cultural ethos. Citing examples of states with successful bans, he contended that promoting alcohol for revenue exacerbates issues like drug addiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025