Crackdown on Illegal Bike Racing in Mumbai: Police Impound 52 Two-Wheelers

In a significant crackdown on illegal bike racing, Mumbai police have impounded 52 two-wheelers across the Bandra and Kherwadi areas. These bikes were involved in racing activities carried out at Bandra Reclamation, Mount Mary Road, and the Western Express Highway during the early hours, as per police officials.

This robust operation saw legal action initiated against 14 individuals at the Bandra police station and 38 at the Kherwadi police station. Authorities are determined to curb such dangerous activities and have launched a stringent response.

Officials are actively urging citizens to assist in this effort by reporting illegal racing activities immediately through available emergency helpline numbers, highlighting the importance of community involvement in maintaining safety on city roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)