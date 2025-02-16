Left Menu

India's Water Future: Paving the Path to 2047 at Udaipur Conference

The second All India State Water Ministers' Conference will be held in Udaipur, focusing on advancing India's water security under the theme 'India@2047 - A Water Secure Nation.' The event will address water governance, innovative financing, and community participation, building on past water management strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:28 IST
India's Water Future: Paving the Path to 2047 at Udaipur Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is set to spearhead the second All India State Water Ministers' Conference in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This significant event, themed 'India@2047 - A Water Secure Nation,' will take place over two days beginning Tuesday and aims to propel the country's water security agenda in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed, water-secure India.

Building on the groundwork established at the earlier conference in Bhopal in January 2023, this gathering will concentrate on implementing the Water Vision@2047. The Bhopal conference recognized five critical areas: water security, water use efficiency, governance, climate resilience, and water quality, which inspired 22 actionable state-level water management strategies.

The upcoming Udaipur conference will explore vital issues of water governance, focusing on transboundary cooperation, innovative financing, and community involvement. It will be organized around six thematic pillars essential for effective water management: strengthening water governance, expanding water storage infrastructure, improving drinking water services, optimizing irrigation, enhancing demand management, and integrating river and coastal management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025