India's Water Future: Paving the Path to 2047 at Udaipur Conference
The second All India State Water Ministers' Conference will be held in Udaipur, focusing on advancing India's water security under the theme 'India@2047 - A Water Secure Nation.' The event will address water governance, innovative financing, and community participation, building on past water management strategies.
The Ministry of Jal Shakti is set to spearhead the second All India State Water Ministers' Conference in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This significant event, themed 'India@2047 - A Water Secure Nation,' will take place over two days beginning Tuesday and aims to propel the country's water security agenda in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed, water-secure India.
Building on the groundwork established at the earlier conference in Bhopal in January 2023, this gathering will concentrate on implementing the Water Vision@2047. The Bhopal conference recognized five critical areas: water security, water use efficiency, governance, climate resilience, and water quality, which inspired 22 actionable state-level water management strategies.
The upcoming Udaipur conference will explore vital issues of water governance, focusing on transboundary cooperation, innovative financing, and community involvement. It will be organized around six thematic pillars essential for effective water management: strengthening water governance, expanding water storage infrastructure, improving drinking water services, optimizing irrigation, enhancing demand management, and integrating river and coastal management.
