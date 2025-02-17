Russian Defence Claims Major Interception Over Ukrainian Drones

In a significant overnight operation, Russia's air defence intercepted and destroyed 90 drones launched by Ukraine, according to the Russian defence ministry. The majority of the aircraft were downed over strategic locations, including the Sea of Azov and the Krasnodar region.

The interception reflects ongoing military tensions between the two countries, with drones being targeted in various locations in southern and western Russia, and over the Crimean Peninsula.

An additional military success for Russia, a guided missile was also destroyed over the Sea of Azov, marking a heightened air defence response.

(With inputs from agencies.)