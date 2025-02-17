Europe's Evolving Role in Ukraine: Starmer's Bold Peacekeeping Vision

In a groundbreaking move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his readiness to deploy peacekeeping troops in Ukraine, marking a pivotal moment for European security initiatives. With an emergency summit in Paris looming, European leaders are evaluating their potential contributions to securing a ceasefire in war-torn Ukraine.

Sweden expressed its willingness to join peacekeeping efforts once negotiations progress, despite last week's surprise announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump about his direct talks with Russian President Putin. Meanwhile, Trump's envoy to Ukraine indicated Europe wouldn't have a voice in ongoing peace discussions.

Paris hosts a crucial summit with leaders including France's Macron and NATO's Rutte, intent on hashing out security strategies. Admitting Europe's shortfalls, a French presidency official stressed the need for cohesion. As geopolitical dynamics shift, Starmer aims to ensure Europe carries its weight for Ukraine's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)