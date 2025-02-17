Tragic Stabbing in Northeast Delhi: Investigation Underway
A tragic incident occurred in northeast Delhi where a 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death. The police have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrator. Allegations have been made by the victim's family against her husband, citing a history of domestic abuse and financial disputes.
A 27-year-old woman tragically lost her life after being stabbed in the Gokalpuri area of northeast Delhi on Monday morning, officials reported.
Police received a distress call at 9:08 a.m. reporting a woman lying injured by the road near Johripur Pulia. Responding teams discovered bloodstains and learned the victim had been taken to the hospital.
JPC Hospital confirmed the woman had sustained stab wounds to her abdomen, and despite medical intervention, she succumbed in the emergency ward. Authorities are actively investigating, with family members accusing her husband amid allegations of domestic abuse and financial conflicts.
