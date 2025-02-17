Tequila Trade Turmoil: Mexican Producers Brace for U.S. Tariff Threat

Facing the imminent danger of a proposed 25% U.S. import tax, Mexican tequila producers are on edge, fearing severe business disruptions. Companies, including Melly Barajas' Azteca Wines And Spirits in Jalisco, are grappling with stalled supply chains as they await a decision.

The tariff, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump as a measure against immigration and drug concerns, has been temporarily paused but could still spell trouble for the tequila industry, which now ranks as the second best-selling spirit in the U.S., overtaking whiskey.

Tequila imports from the U.S. surged to $3.8 billion in 2024's first nine months, despite potential tariff threats that might increase prices and jeopardize jobs in an industry still recuperating from the pandemic. The possible tariffs could steer consumers toward other alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)