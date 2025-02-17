Left Menu

Tequila Trade Turmoil: Mexican Producers Brace for U.S. Tariff Threat

Mexican tequila producers, worried about a potential 25% U.S. import tax, face disruptions in their business operations. Despite growing tequila sales in the U.S., a threatened tariff could hike prices and affect jobs in the industry, currently recovering from the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Facing the imminent danger of a proposed 25% U.S. import tax, Mexican tequila producers are on edge, fearing severe business disruptions. Companies, including Melly Barajas' Azteca Wines And Spirits in Jalisco, are grappling with stalled supply chains as they await a decision.

The tariff, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump as a measure against immigration and drug concerns, has been temporarily paused but could still spell trouble for the tequila industry, which now ranks as the second best-selling spirit in the U.S., overtaking whiskey.

Tequila imports from the U.S. surged to $3.8 billion in 2024's first nine months, despite potential tariff threats that might increase prices and jeopardize jobs in an industry still recuperating from the pandemic. The possible tariffs could steer consumers toward other alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

