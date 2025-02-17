European Defense Investments Eyed Amid Ukraine Crisis

On Monday, Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem expressed his backing for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's initiative to allow room for defense investments within EU budget rules.

This development comes as European leaders find themselves excluded from ongoing dialogues between the United States and Russia aiming to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Van Peteghem highlighted the necessity of crisis-oriented solutions in these exceptional circumstances.

He underscored the need to consider other financial avenues, including reinforcing the European Investment Bank's role in defense investments, to navigate this complex geopolitical landscape effectively.

