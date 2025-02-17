Left Menu

European Defense Investments Eyed Amid Ukraine Crisis

Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem supports European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to allocate budget space for defense investments. As European leaders are sidelined from U.S.-Russia talks on the Ukraine war, innovative financial solutions, like utilizing the European Investment Bank, are being explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:46 IST
On Monday, Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem expressed his backing for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's initiative to allow room for defense investments within EU budget rules.

This development comes as European leaders find themselves excluded from ongoing dialogues between the United States and Russia aiming to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Van Peteghem highlighted the necessity of crisis-oriented solutions in these exceptional circumstances.

He underscored the need to consider other financial avenues, including reinforcing the European Investment Bank's role in defense investments, to navigate this complex geopolitical landscape effectively.

