Left Menu

Unexpected Diplomacy: US Citizen's Release Amid Russia-US Tensions

Russia has released US citizen Kalob Byers after his arrest on drug smuggling charges earlier this month. His release occurs amidst efforts to ease Russia-US tensions, with talks scheduled in Saudi Arabia. Byers is currently at the US Embassy in Moscow, awaiting a flight home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:40 IST
Unexpected Diplomacy: US Citizen's Release Amid Russia-US Tensions
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has released a US citizen detained on drug smuggling charges, according to reports from Russian media and confirmation from a US official. The move appears to be an effort to reduce tensions between Moscow and Washington ahead of upcoming discussions in Saudi Arabia.

Kalob Byers, a 28-year-old American, was arrested on February 7 at Moscow's Vnukovo airport after customs officials allegedly discovered cannabis-laced marmalade in his luggage. Byers had traveled from Istanbul with his Russian fiancee, Naida Mambetova, who was also detained on similar charges.

Byers has been released into the custody of the US embassy in Moscow as he awaits a flight home, as confirmed by a Facebook post from his parents. However, the status of Mambetova remains unclear. This development comes amidst a backdrop of heightened detentions of US nationals in Russia, reflecting strained bilateral relations that have plummeted to Cold War-era lows over the conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025