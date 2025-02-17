Unexpected Diplomacy: US Citizen's Release Amid Russia-US Tensions

Russia has released a US citizen detained on drug smuggling charges, according to reports from Russian media and confirmation from a US official. The move appears to be an effort to reduce tensions between Moscow and Washington ahead of upcoming discussions in Saudi Arabia.

Kalob Byers, a 28-year-old American, was arrested on February 7 at Moscow's Vnukovo airport after customs officials allegedly discovered cannabis-laced marmalade in his luggage. Byers had traveled from Istanbul with his Russian fiancee, Naida Mambetova, who was also detained on similar charges.

Byers has been released into the custody of the US embassy in Moscow as he awaits a flight home, as confirmed by a Facebook post from his parents. However, the status of Mambetova remains unclear. This development comes amidst a backdrop of heightened detentions of US nationals in Russia, reflecting strained bilateral relations that have plummeted to Cold War-era lows over the conflict in Ukraine.

