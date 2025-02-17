Left Menu

Allegations of Fund Misuse in Delhi's MCD Over Basant Utsav

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that funds meant for Children's Day were misused by Mayor Mahesh Khichi to organize Basant Utsav. He urged the MCD commissioner to investigate, especially with exams approaching. Neither MCD nor the Aam Aadmi Party immediately responded to these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:10 IST
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has leveled serious allegations against Mayor Mahesh Khichi, accusing him of misusing funds allocated for Children's Day celebrations. Kapoor claims these funds were instead diverted to organizing Basant Utsav.

In a letter addressed to MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, Kapoor stated that with annual examinations nearing, it was critical to address the alleged misuse of funds that were supposed to be used for the annual Bal Utsav, typically held on November 14. However, he pointed out that the event was skipped in 2024 due to a purported power tussle over the Mayorship.

The BJP spokesperson demanded a thorough report from the MCD Director of Education on the issue, emphasizing the urgency with exams only days away. So far, there has been no comment from the MCD or the Aam Aadmi Party concerning these serious accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

