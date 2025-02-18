Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: U.S. and Saudi Leaders Discuss Gaza Strategy

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss Gaza's future. The meeting focused on regional security arrangements, reaffirming the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, and addressing broader geopolitical concerns. Rubio's visit precedes upcoming U.S.-Russia talks on Ukraine and bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:44 IST
Marco Rubio

In a key diplomatic engagement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, focusing on plans for Gaza. This meeting follows President Donald Trump's controversial proposal affecting Palestinian resettlement.

The two leaders emphasized the significance of a strategic arrangement for security in Gaza and reiterated their support for the recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Additionally, discussions touched on regional issues including Syria, Lebanon, and the geopolitical importance of the Red Sea.

The backdrop to Rubio's visit includes anticipated discussions between U.S. and Russian officials regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a subject not officially covered in these talks. Rubio's tour marks his first visit to the Middle East in his capacity as the U.S. top diplomat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

