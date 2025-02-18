Left Menu

Fraud Allegations Against President Milei Over Cryptocurrency Promotion

Judge Maria Servini in Argentina is investigating fraud allegations against President Javier Milei. Milei briefly promoted the $LIBRA cryptocurrency, which collapsed shortly after its launch. Despite denying involvement with its creators, Milei faces legal actions filed by plaintiffs alleging illicit associations to commit fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 18-02-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 01:31 IST
Fraud Allegations Against President Milei Over Cryptocurrency Promotion
fraud

In Argentina, President Javier Milei faces scrutiny over fraud allegations related to his brief endorsement of the $LIBRA cryptocurrency, which plummeted in value shortly after its debut. The situation has sparked legal actions, with accusations swirling around potential illicit associations aiming to defraud investors.

The controversy emerged when Milei tweeted about the cryptocurrency, developed by KIP Protocol and Hayden Davis, on its launch day. He praised it as a tool for economic growth. However, the coin's value quickly declined, leading to substantial losses for many investors and prompting questions about the president's involvement.

Milei and his office have consistently denied any direct connection to the cryptocurrency's creators, emphasizing that the president's social media promotion was part of his routine support for entrepreneurial projects. Meanwhile, Judge Maria Servini has been entrusted with investigating these allegations of fraud, although no deadline has been set for her findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025