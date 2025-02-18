Left Menu

Power Struggle: Musk's Role in DOGE Under Judicial Scrutiny

A federal judge questions Elon Musk's influence in leading DOGE, a government efficiency initiative. States challenge Musk's authority to access federal data and terminate employees, arguing constitutional concerns. The court hears both sides, with skepticism over the restraining order and sympathy for states' claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 03:47 IST
Power Struggle: Musk's Role in DOGE Under Judicial Scrutiny
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge on Monday critically examined Elon Musk's position and authority within the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Judge Tanya Chutkan expressed doubt over a proposal to restrain Musk from accessing sensitive data and dismissing employees in multiple federal agencies.

The legal action, initiated by 14 states, seeks a temporary restraining order to limit Musk's influence as part of former President Donald Trump's strategy to downsize the federal government. The hearing revealed varying viewpoints on Musk's constitutional mandate to lead such initiatives.

Democratic attorneys general argue Musk's actions require Senate confirmation and pose potential risks to data security. Opposing these claims, federal lawyers argue DOGE operates in an advisory role, negating the need for such confirmation. Judge Chutkan is expected to deliver a ruling within 24 hours, as the debate highlights challenges in government oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025