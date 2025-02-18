Power Struggle: Musk's Role in DOGE Under Judicial Scrutiny

A federal judge on Monday critically examined Elon Musk's position and authority within the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Judge Tanya Chutkan expressed doubt over a proposal to restrain Musk from accessing sensitive data and dismissing employees in multiple federal agencies.

The legal action, initiated by 14 states, seeks a temporary restraining order to limit Musk's influence as part of former President Donald Trump's strategy to downsize the federal government. The hearing revealed varying viewpoints on Musk's constitutional mandate to lead such initiatives.

Democratic attorneys general argue Musk's actions require Senate confirmation and pose potential risks to data security. Opposing these claims, federal lawyers argue DOGE operates in an advisory role, negating the need for such confirmation. Judge Chutkan is expected to deliver a ruling within 24 hours, as the debate highlights challenges in government oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)