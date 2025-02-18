Left Menu

IT Engineer Nabbed for Drug Peddling in High-Profile Case

Mithun Murali, a 27-year-old data engineer, was arrested for allegedly peddling MDMA and ganja. The excise team seized drugs and cash from his residence. The case is registered under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man working as a data engineer in a renowned IT firm has been arrested for allegedly trafficking MDMA and ganja, according to Excise officials.

Mithun Murali, from Murukkumpuzha, was apprehended at his rented residence in Kulathoor following a tip-off and a subsequent search by Kazhakoottam Range excise officers.

The search led to the seizure of 32 grams of MDMA, 20 grams of ganja, and Rs 75,000 in cash, reportedly from drug sales. The accused faces multiple charges under the NDPS Act.

