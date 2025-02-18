IT Engineer Nabbed for Drug Peddling in High-Profile Case

A 27-year-old man working as a data engineer in a renowned IT firm has been arrested for allegedly trafficking MDMA and ganja, according to Excise officials.

Mithun Murali, from Murukkumpuzha, was apprehended at his rented residence in Kulathoor following a tip-off and a subsequent search by Kazhakoottam Range excise officers.

The search led to the seizure of 32 grams of MDMA, 20 grams of ganja, and Rs 75,000 in cash, reportedly from drug sales. The accused faces multiple charges under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)