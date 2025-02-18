Jammu and Kashmir Implements New Criminal Laws with Success: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declared that the three recently introduced criminal laws have been largely implemented successfully in the Union Territory. He stressed the significance of educating the public on the laws' contents during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The meeting, attended by key officials including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, reviewed the implementation progress and highlighted areas needing improvement. Abdullah stated that despite the successful implementation, public awareness remains crucial as the new laws replace the outdated colonial-era legislation.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah clarified the session focused solely on the legal framework, separate from security issues. Discussions also touched on the dynamic roles within political discourse, as illustrated by Rahul Gandhi's disagreement at a separate government meeting. The new laws, enacted on July 1, reflect a modernized approach to governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)