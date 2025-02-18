Lebanon Stands Firm on Israeli Withdrawal Post Ceasefire

The Lebanese government has issued a stern warning, stating that any Israeli presence on its soil, following the U.S.-brokered ceasefire, will be considered an occupation. This announcement marks the looming deadline of last year's ceasefire agreement, which brought an end to hostilities with Hezbollah.

A Lebanese presidential spokesperson emphasized Lebanon's stance, suggesting that all possible means will be employed to ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces. The declaration underscores Lebanon’s firm intention to reclaim and protect its territorial integrity.

As tensions simmer, the international community watches closely, aware that any resurgence of hostilities could destabilize the already fragile regional stability. The ceasefire had been a crucial diplomatic effort following prolonged conflict between Israel and Hezbollah forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)