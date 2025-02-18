Costa Rica: A Key 'Bridge' in Repatriation of Illegal Immigrants

Costa Rica has taken on a new international role, agreeing to function as a 'bridge' to facilitate the repatriation of illegal immigrants from the United States back to their home countries. This includes individuals from Central Asia and India, as confirmed by an official release on Tuesday.

The initiative will commence with the arrival of the first group of 200 immigrants at Costa Rica's Juan Santamaria International Airport, as stated by the office of President Rodrigo Chaves Robles. Following their arrival, the migrants will be housed in temporary facilities before being repatriated.

This effort is backed financially by the United States and monitored by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). It follows recent discussions on immigration between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, during Modi's visit to Washington, D.C.

(With inputs from agencies.)