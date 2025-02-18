Supreme Court Grants Bail to AgustaWestland Middleman Christian Michel
The Supreme Court grants bail to Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case, after six years in custody. Although released on bail, he remains detained due to a pending money laundering case. The bench highlighted delays in investigation and the unlikelihood of a timely trial conclusion.
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman linked to the purported Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland case, after spending six years in custody. Despite filing multiple chargesheets, the CBI's investigation remains unfinished, leading the court to question the delay.
The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, acknowledged the lengthy incarceration due to ongoing investigations and decided to release James on bail with terms specified by the trial court. His counsel argued the protracted custody period warranted release.
Michel's legal troubles persist, as he faces further detention over a related money laundering charge, pending in the Delhi High Court. The alleged scam involves irregularities in purchasing VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland, causing significant financial strain.
