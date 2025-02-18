Left Menu

Freedom Beckons: Abdullah Azam Khan's Bail Breakthrough

Abdullah Azam Khan, former MLA and son of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, was granted bail in a 2020 enemy property case by an MP/MLA court. This decision clears the way for his release from Hardoi jail, where he had been imprisoned since October 2023.

In a significant legal development, Abdullah Azam Khan, the former MLA and son of seasoned Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, was granted bail by a special MP/MLA court in a 2020 case concerning enemy property.

The verdict, delivered by Judge Shobhit Bansal, opens the door for Abdullah's release from Hardoi jail, where he has been held since October 2023. Abdullah's lawyer, Zubair Ahmad Khan, confirmed that this was the sole case left against him following a Supreme Court bail on February 10, 2025.

The court decision came after Rampur police attempted to introduce two additional charges against Abdullah, a motion dismissed by the judge. Meanwhile, Azam Khan continues to be incarcerated in Sitapur jail, facing multiple charges.

