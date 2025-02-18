Left Menu

Senior IAS Officer Sethi Accuses CBI of Harassment Amidst Bribery Case

Senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi had a heated exchange with CBI officials who searched his residence in connection to a bribery case. Feeling helpless, Sethi threatened suicide, citing harassment and being targeted for his Dalit background. No FIR exists against him despite CBI scrutiny.

Updated: 18-02-2025 19:54 IST
Senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi was engulfed in a tense confrontation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the agency conducted a search of his residence. This operation was connected to a Rs 10 lakh bribery case, though Sethi maintains his innocence and has not been formally charged.

Facing pressure and feeling marginalized due to his Dalit identity, Sethi threatened to resign and take his own life. He expressed frustration outside his residence, insisting on his lack of involvement in the incident, criticizing CBI tactics as harassment.

The unfolding saga added another layer with Sethi's name circulating on social media following an unverified resignation letter. The alleged document was directed to the Chief Secretary, though official confirmation remains absent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

