Calls for Independent Probe Intensify in Delhi Train Station Tragedy

In the wake of a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, safety and legal experts are calling for an independent investigation. The incident, which resulted in 18 fatalities, has been mired in conflicting accounts from witnesses, the Railway Protection Force, and ministry officials about its cause.

Initial findings suggested the confusion came from passengers mistaking 'Prayagraj Express' for 'Prayagraj Special' following an unexpected platform change announcement. However, a Railway Police Force inspector claims that a misleading announcement led to the chaos, contradicting the ministry's position that blamed passenger rumors.

Amid these discrepancies, experts argue an unbiased probe is crucial for transparency. Senior figures, including a retired Delhi High Court judge and top legal advocates, have suggested that only an independent investigation can ensure justice by examining the evidence beyond the influence of government-controlled agencies.

