Judge Rejects Bid to Stop Elon Musk's Government Downsizing Team Access to Education Data

A U.S. judge has turned down a request to bar Elon Musk's government downsizing team, created under President Donald Trump, from accessing vital systems in the Department of Education. This access includes federal student financial aid information for millions of Americans.

The University of California Student Association had sought a temporary restraining order, citing privacy violations under federal law. However, Judge Randolph Moss dismissed the concerns, stating the evidence presented was speculative and lacked substance.

Despite the ruling, legal challenges against Musk's Department of Government Efficiency persist, with broader implications for data privacy and administrative reform policies pursued by the current administration.

