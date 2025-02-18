Judge Rejects Bid to Stop Elon Musk's Government Downsizing Team Access to Education Data
A U.S. judge has denied an effort to restrict Elon Musk's government downsizing team from accessing sensitive financial aid data within the Department of Education. Despite concerns about data privacy, the court found no evidence of potential misuse. Legal battles over Musk's oversight continue, reflecting broader tensions in government reform.
A U.S. judge has turned down a request to bar Elon Musk's government downsizing team, created under President Donald Trump, from accessing vital systems in the Department of Education. This access includes federal student financial aid information for millions of Americans.
The University of California Student Association had sought a temporary restraining order, citing privacy violations under federal law. However, Judge Randolph Moss dismissed the concerns, stating the evidence presented was speculative and lacked substance.
Despite the ruling, legal challenges against Musk's Department of Government Efficiency persist, with broader implications for data privacy and administrative reform policies pursued by the current administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
