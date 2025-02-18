Left Menu

Judge Rejects Bid to Stop Elon Musk's Government Downsizing Team Access to Education Data

A U.S. judge has denied an effort to restrict Elon Musk's government downsizing team from accessing sensitive financial aid data within the Department of Education. Despite concerns about data privacy, the court found no evidence of potential misuse. Legal battles over Musk's oversight continue, reflecting broader tensions in government reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:35 IST
Judge Rejects Bid to Stop Elon Musk's Government Downsizing Team Access to Education Data

A U.S. judge has turned down a request to bar Elon Musk's government downsizing team, created under President Donald Trump, from accessing vital systems in the Department of Education. This access includes federal student financial aid information for millions of Americans.

The University of California Student Association had sought a temporary restraining order, citing privacy violations under federal law. However, Judge Randolph Moss dismissed the concerns, stating the evidence presented was speculative and lacked substance.

Despite the ruling, legal challenges against Musk's Department of Government Efficiency persist, with broader implications for data privacy and administrative reform policies pursued by the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025