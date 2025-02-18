Calls for Independent Probe into New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Intensify

Safety and legal experts have called for an independent investigation into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, which resulted in 18 fatalities. Conflicting accounts from witnesses, Railway Protection Force, and Railway Ministry officials have added to the uncertainty surrounding the incident's cause.

The Railway Ministry quickly established a two-member committee to investigate, yet experts argue that an independent body is essential to ensure fairness and transparency. Witness testimonies and official statements diverge significantly, particularly concerning the role of a platform-change announcement in triggering the chaos.

Retired Delhi High Court judge R S Sodhi and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan advocate for a probe led by a retired judge. They stress the need for credible and impartial scrutiny to address the discrepancies and establish accountability, ensuring justice is seen to be done.

(With inputs from agencies.)