Left Menu

Calls for Independent Probe into New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Intensify

Safety and legal experts demand an independent investigation into the February 15 stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that resulted in 18 deaths. There are conflicting reports from eyewitnesses, Railway Protection Force, and ministry officials about the incident's cause, necessitating accountability and corrective actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:36 IST
Calls for Independent Probe into New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Safety and legal experts have called for an independent investigation into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, which resulted in 18 fatalities. Conflicting accounts from witnesses, Railway Protection Force, and Railway Ministry officials have added to the uncertainty surrounding the incident's cause.

The Railway Ministry quickly established a two-member committee to investigate, yet experts argue that an independent body is essential to ensure fairness and transparency. Witness testimonies and official statements diverge significantly, particularly concerning the role of a platform-change announcement in triggering the chaos.

Retired Delhi High Court judge R S Sodhi and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan advocate for a probe led by a retired judge. They stress the need for credible and impartial scrutiny to address the discrepancies and establish accountability, ensuring justice is seen to be done.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025