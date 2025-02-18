Rwanda-Backed Rebels' Seizure of Congo Cities Sparks International Outcry

The United Nations human rights chief has accused M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, of grave violations following their seizure of a second major city in eastern Congo. These accusations include the killing of children and attacks on critical humanitarian infrastructure.

Volker Türk, in a statement released Tuesday, highlighted confirmed cases of children's executions by M23 rebels in Bukavu, which they captured last week. Furthermore, his statement touched on the recruitment of children by both rebel forces and Congolese government troops. These atrocities are among the breaches to be investigated by a United Nations commission.

Amidst escalating tensions, the UK government condemned the advances made by the rebels, viewing it as a stark violation of the Democratic Republic of Congo's sovereignty. The conflict, interwoven with claims of ethnic defense and fueled by eastern Congo's mineral wealth, has led to a significant humanitarian crisis with millions displaced.

