Left Menu

Rwanda-Backed Rebels' Seizure of Congo Cities Sparks International Outcry

The UN's human rights chief accuses Rwanda-backed M23 rebels of killing children and attacking hospitals in eastern Congo. M23, having seized cities Bukavu and Goma, is accused of seeking control over Congo's mineral-rich region with Rwanda's support. The crisis has displaced 6 million people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:20 IST
Rwanda-Backed Rebels' Seizure of Congo Cities Sparks International Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

The United Nations human rights chief has accused M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, of grave violations following their seizure of a second major city in eastern Congo. These accusations include the killing of children and attacks on critical humanitarian infrastructure.

Volker Türk, in a statement released Tuesday, highlighted confirmed cases of children's executions by M23 rebels in Bukavu, which they captured last week. Furthermore, his statement touched on the recruitment of children by both rebel forces and Congolese government troops. These atrocities are among the breaches to be investigated by a United Nations commission.

Amidst escalating tensions, the UK government condemned the advances made by the rebels, viewing it as a stark violation of the Democratic Republic of Congo's sovereignty. The conflict, interwoven with claims of ethnic defense and fueled by eastern Congo's mineral wealth, has led to a significant humanitarian crisis with millions displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025