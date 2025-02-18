Left Menu

Clergy Targeted in Myanmar Conflict: Shadow Government Arrests Suspects in Priest's Killing

A local resistance group affiliated with Myanmar’s shadow government has arrested ten suspects in the murder of Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win, a Catholic priest. The priest's killing marks a rare incident of clergy targeted in the ongoing civil conflict, stirring condemnation and calls for justice.

In Myanmar's tumultuous northwest, forces aligned with the shadow National Unity Government have apprehended ten individuals allegedly involved in the murder of a Catholic priest. Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win, 44, becomes the first known Catholic clergy casualty in the conflict sparked by the military's power grab from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

The suspects were captured by the People's Defence Force in Shwebo as investigations proceed without a clear motive. The National Unity Government condemns targeted civilian attacks, while security forces face accusations of indiscriminately targeting civilian spaces, including places of worship.

Human rights organizations continue to spotlight the violence affecting Myanmar's diverse ethnic and religious landscape, with Christians comprising only 6% of the predominantly Buddhist population. The rare targeting of Christian clergy fuels further scrutiny in a nation already beset by intense humanitarian concerns.

