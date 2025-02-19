Left Menu

Strategic Insights: Navigating Global Security Shifts Post Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A Delhi-based think tank released two pivotal publications analyzing the Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact on Europe, India, and global security. Under the Ministry of Defence, the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies' works also explore information warfare's role in modern conflicts, offering deep insights into strategic and national security dynamics.

  • India

The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), under the Ministry of Defence, spotlighted pressing global security issues with the release of two key publications on Tuesday. Among them, a monograph detailing the deep geopolitical ramifications of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, particularly its effects on Europe and India's strategic landscape.

Unveiled by Lieutenant General J P Mathew, the monograph, titled 'Russia-Ukraine War: Navigating the Ramifications for Europe and India', examines critical geopolitical factors, energy security, and diplomatic shifts. It delves into the implications for NATO's expansion in the Indo-Pacific and long-term security strategies.

Alongside, the latest edition of the journal 'Synergy', focusing on 'Information Warfare Impacting Joint Warfighting', was released. It explores modern conflict dynamics, emphasizing AI and cyber tools' disruptive roles, aiming to enhance joint force capabilities amid evolving warfare challenges.

