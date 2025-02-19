Left Menu

Judge Temporarily Halts Firings of CIA Officers in DEIA Dispute

A U.S. judge has paused the firings of 11 CIA officers affected by a recent executive order, allowing time for a legal discussion. The officers were in DEIA programs and faced termination due to policies criticized as politically motivated. A legal resolution is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 04:10 IST
A significant legal decision unfolded as a U.S. judge temporarily halted the terminations of 11 CIA officers involved in the agency's diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) programs. These officers were ordered to resign or face dismissal following a controversial executive order.

The administrative stay, issued by U.S. District Court Judge Anthony Trenga, gives the government until Thursday to respond to the officers' request for a restraining order, with arguments set for Monday. Attorney Kevin Carroll, representing the officers, argued they are victims of politically motivated assumptions, not misconduct.

Carroll contends that the executive order, applied under the assertion of national security interests, contradicts established procedures and constitutional rights. The case underscores a broader political conflict regarding DEIA initiatives, reflecting tensions between administrative policies and individual rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

