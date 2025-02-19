Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Three Dead and Three Injured in Kolkata Family Incident

Three women from the same family were found dead with slit wrists in Kolkata, while three other members were injured in a car crash. Authorities are investigating the possibility of a planned suicide and analyzing evidence to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three women from a single family were discovered dead in their Kolkata residence, each with apparent wrist injuries, authorities reported. Meanwhile, three other family members sustained injuries in a car accident involving a metro pillar.

The incident unfolded on the third floor of the family's home in Tangra. Police were informed by the husband of one deceased woman, who was among the injured. The collision occurred at the Abhishikta crossing on EM Bypass, raising questions about its intentionality.

Investigations are ongoing to determine if this was a collective suicide attempt. Early findings suggest the women might have mixed pills in their food prior to the tragedy. The Dey family, known in the local tannery industry, faces scrutiny as police analyze eyewitness reports and CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

