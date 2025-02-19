CBI Takes Action: Job Scam in Tamil Nadu Uncovered

Left Menu

CBI has filed an FIR against AIADMK's K Vijaya Nallathambi, former Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji, and worker Mariyappan for a Rs 30 lakh job scam. The Madras High Court ordered the CBI probe after the state prosecution failed to comply. The case involves allegations by shopkeeper S Ravindran.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against AIADMK union secretary K Vijaya Nallathambi, former Tamil Nadu minister Rajenthra Bhalaji, and party worker Mariyappan for allegedly accepting Rs 30 lakh after promising employment opportunities, officials declared on Wednesday.

The CBI's move comes pursuant to directives from the Madras High Court, which entrusted the investigation to the agency in January due to the state prosecution's inability to provide a 'compliance report.' Previously, the case was under investigation by the Virudhunagar district crime branch (DCB) in 2021.

This development follows a complaint lodged by shopkeeper S Ravindran, who claimed that he paid Rs 30 lakh to Nallathambi for securing a district manager position for his nephew. Nallathambi, in turn, reportedly alleged that Bhalaji had collected funds from various individuals under the pretense of providing jobs.

