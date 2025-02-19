Crackdown on Human Trafficking: Tales from Myanmar's Notorious Scam Compounds

A recent crackdown on human trafficking is shedding light on the grim conditions within Myanmar's scam compounds. Ethiopian national Yotor, along with three others, bears the scars of abuse allegedly endured while detained in one of these notorious sites.

The crackdown gained momentum following the abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was deceitfully lured to Thailand under pretenses of a lucrative job, only to be found near the Myanmar town of Myawaddy and returned to safety. In response, Thailand has restricted electricity, fuel, and internet access in certain border areas, a move endorsed by China.

There are approximately 7,000 rescued individuals awaiting transfer from Myanmar to Thailand, highlighting the vast scale of this operation. As some rescued nationals recount forced labor and exploitation in online scams, the Thai government continues efforts to dismantle these trafficking networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)