Tragic Discovery: Recovery of Miners' Bodies in Assam Mine
Two decomposed bodies of miners trapped in a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district have been recovered, bringing the total to six out of nine trapped. The incident has prompted a government ex-gratia payment to families and a judicial inquiry led by retired Judge Anima Hazarika.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic development, divers have recovered two more decomposed bodies of miners trapped in a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district. This comes 44 days after the miners went missing, bringing the total number of bodies recovered to six out of nine trapped workers.
The dewatering operation in the Umrangshu mine continues as efforts to recover the remaining bodies are underway. Ex-gratia payments have been made by the government to the families of the deceased.
The Assam government, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, has announced a judicial inquiry led by retired high court judge Anima Hazarika. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the commitment to reaching a logical conclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Blast Targets Coal Miners in Pakistan's Restive Balochistan
Tragedy Strikes: Roadside Bomb Claims Lives of Coal Miners in Balochistan
Tragic Blast in Balochistan Leaves Coal Miners Dead
Japanese Giants Nippon Steel and JFE Steel Acquire Stake in Australian Coal Mine
Tragic Blast Strikes Balochistan Coal Miners