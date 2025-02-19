Tragic Discovery: Recovery of Miners' Bodies in Assam Mine

In a tragic development, divers have recovered two more decomposed bodies of miners trapped in a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district. This comes 44 days after the miners went missing, bringing the total number of bodies recovered to six out of nine trapped workers.

The dewatering operation in the Umrangshu mine continues as efforts to recover the remaining bodies are underway. Ex-gratia payments have been made by the government to the families of the deceased.

The Assam government, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, has announced a judicial inquiry led by retired high court judge Anima Hazarika. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the commitment to reaching a logical conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)