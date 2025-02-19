Himachal's Discontent: A Battle Over Pension Schemes and Federal Support

Ministers from Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh have accused the Centre of discriminatory practices, claiming the federal government cut financial support due to the state's decision to revert to the old pension scheme.

Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani jointly stated that the Centre has not returned Rs 9,000 crore under the National Pension Scheme, despite repeated requests, and instead continues to pressure the state to reintegrate employees into the National or Unified Pension Schemes.

In addition, they alleged that the Centre neglected to assist the state following a 2023 natural disaster, aggravating tensions over Himachal Pradesh's denied special status amid alleged conspiracies to halt its development.

