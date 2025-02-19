Left Menu

Mahua Moitra Challenges Election Appointments Law in Supreme Court

TMC MP Mahua Moitra filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the 2023 Act's Section 7 on EC appointments. Moitra argues it allows executive dominance, threatening electoral fairness and democracy. The Supreme Court will hear the case post-Holi, valuing impartial EC appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:49 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has approached the Supreme Court to challenge a provision in the recently enacted 2023 law concerning the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

The plea, filed through advocate Talha Abdul Rahman, contends that the current law permits the executive branch undue influence over the Election Commission, thus compromising the body's neutrality and fairness. The case, which emphasizes the integrity of India's electoral process, is set to be heard after the Holi break, with hearings scheduled potentially for March 19.

Moitra specifically targets Section 7 of the act, which establishes a selection committee composed of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and a nominated union cabinet minister. Her intervention is underscored by multiple constitutional judgments advocating for impartiality in free elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

