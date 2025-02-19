Mahua Moitra Challenges Election Appointments Law in Supreme Court

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has approached the Supreme Court to challenge a provision in the recently enacted 2023 law concerning the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

The plea, filed through advocate Talha Abdul Rahman, contends that the current law permits the executive branch undue influence over the Election Commission, thus compromising the body's neutrality and fairness. The case, which emphasizes the integrity of India's electoral process, is set to be heard after the Holi break, with hearings scheduled potentially for March 19.

Moitra specifically targets Section 7 of the act, which establishes a selection committee composed of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and a nominated union cabinet minister. Her intervention is underscored by multiple constitutional judgments advocating for impartiality in free elections.

