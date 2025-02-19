Kashmiri Student Ragging Incident Sparks Political Action

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, expressed concern over the alleged ragging of a Kashmiri medical student in Karnataka, calling it condemnable and unacceptable. Abdullah reached out to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking immediate action against the perpetrators.

According to reports, a second-year MBBS student from Kashmir studying at Al Ameen College alleged that he was beaten and harassed by senior students. The incident has sparked outrage, with Abdullah taking this issue to social media platforms.

Siddaramaiah assured Abdullah that a police FIR has been filed. The four accused have been identified, and the necessary legal actions will be pursued. The National Conference's state spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar, reinforced the call for immediate arrests and strict measures to prevent future incidents.

