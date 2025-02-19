Left Menu

Kashmiri Student Ragging Incident Sparks Political Action

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah took to social media to express concerns over the alleged ragging of a Kashmiri student in Karnataka. Abdullah contacted Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, who assured necessary legal action. The incident involved a second-year MBBS student attacked by seniors at Al Ameen College.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:09 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, expressed concern over the alleged ragging of a Kashmiri medical student in Karnataka, calling it condemnable and unacceptable. Abdullah reached out to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking immediate action against the perpetrators.

According to reports, a second-year MBBS student from Kashmir studying at Al Ameen College alleged that he was beaten and harassed by senior students. The incident has sparked outrage, with Abdullah taking this issue to social media platforms.

Siddaramaiah assured Abdullah that a police FIR has been filed. The four accused have been identified, and the necessary legal actions will be pursued. The National Conference's state spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar, reinforced the call for immediate arrests and strict measures to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

