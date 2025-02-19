Left Menu

Mystery in Palamu: Discovery of Two Bodies Sparks Investigation

Two men's bodies were discovered in a forest in Palamu, Jharkhand. A broken rifle and a bag were also found at the scene. One of the deceased has been identified as Dinesh Kumar. Police are investigating and awaiting post-mortem results for more information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling discovery, the bodies of two young men were found in the Rajkheta forest of Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, causing a stir in the region. The grim find was accompanied by a broken rifle and a bag, prompting further investigations.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan confirmed that one of the deceased has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Chunka village in the Manatu area. Identification of the second body is currently underway.

The bodies have been sent to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police are delving into all possible angles of this case as they await forensic results to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

