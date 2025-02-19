Outrage in Nagpur: Man Arrested for Cow Cruelty
A 25-year-old man was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly abusing a cow. Witnesses reported him performing an obscene act and throwing stones at the animal. People intervened, detaining him until police arrived. The case is being pursued under animal cruelty laws.
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Nagpur city after allegedly performing an obscene act with a cow. According to police reports, the individual is employed with a private company. The incident was witnessed by a complainant on Tuesday, who reported that the man also threw stones at the cow.
The complainant alerted others to the scene, leading to a gathering of individuals who restrained the man before authorities could take him into custody. The accused faced physical confrontation from the crowd prior to being handed over to the police.
The local law enforcement has registered a case against the individual under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, underscoring the legal implications of animal mistreatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
