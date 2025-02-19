Left Menu

Crackdown on Punjab's Illegal Immigration Networks

A special investigation team in Punjab has filed five FIRs against travel agents for illegal immigration facilitation, leading to two arrests. Accused agents deceptively promised legal US immigration for hefty fees, exposing victims to risky 'dunki' routes. The operation is part of a broader effort to dismantle immigration fraud networks.

Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special investigation team in Punjab has intensified efforts to dismantle illegal immigration networks, filing five new FIRs against travel agents accused of facilitating unauthorized travel to foreign countries. This operation led to the arrest of Angrej Singh and Jagjit Singh, accused of running fraudulent immigration schemes.

The cases span multiple districts in Punjab, including Tarn Taran, SAS Nagar, Moga, and Sangrur, with coordination efforts involving cybercrime units and central agencies. To date, 15 FIRs have been filed and three accused have been apprehended as part of this crackdown.

Punitive actions come amid reports of large-scale deportations, with 126 of 333 illegal Indian immigrants returning from the US hailing from Punjab. Victims were charged exorbitant fees for deceptively promised legal immigration routes, instead facing 'dunki' routes and deportation. Punjab police emphasize their commitment to dismantling these syndicates and have urged victims to report crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

