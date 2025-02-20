Trump Admin Halts Funding to Palestinian Security Forces
The Trump administration has ceased all funding to the Palestinian Authority security forces, as reported by the Washington Post. This move is part of a larger global freeze on foreign assistance, according to both U.S. and Palestinian officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 01:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has officially halted funding to the Palestinian Authority's security forces, as revealed by the Washington Post on Wednesday. This decision forms part of a broader global freeze on foreign assistance.
According to sources cited by the newspaper, both U.S. and Palestinian officials have acknowledged this development, which could have significant implications for regional stability and security cooperation.
This cessation of aid aligns with the administration's ongoing review and reassessment of foreign aid commitments worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- funding
- Palestinian
- Authority
- security
- forces
- freeze
- foreign
- assistance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Erode East By-Poll Voting Kicks Off Amid Tight Security
Delhi Mobilizes Massive Security for Assembly Elections
Smooth Sailing: Delhi Voters Flock to Polls Amid Robust Security
Delhi Assembly Elections: A Democratic Showdown Amidst Tight Security
Delhi Assembly Elections 2023: Capital Votes Amid Tight Security