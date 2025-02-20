Left Menu

Trump Admin Halts Funding to Palestinian Security Forces

The Trump administration has ceased all funding to the Palestinian Authority security forces, as reported by the Washington Post. This move is part of a larger global freeze on foreign assistance, according to both U.S. and Palestinian officials.

The Trump administration has officially halted funding to the Palestinian Authority's security forces, as revealed by the Washington Post on Wednesday. This decision forms part of a broader global freeze on foreign assistance.

According to sources cited by the newspaper, both U.S. and Palestinian officials have acknowledged this development, which could have significant implications for regional stability and security cooperation.

This cessation of aid aligns with the administration's ongoing review and reassessment of foreign aid commitments worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

