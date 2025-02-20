Left Menu

Costa Rica's Role in Migrant Transition

Migrants deported from the U.S. may be held in Costa Rica for up to six weeks before returning to their home countries. Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves announced the agreement to temporarily host 200 migrants from countries including Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 03:12 IST
Costa Rica's Role in Migrant Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Migrants deported from the United States may face up to a six-week stay in Costa Rica before being returned to their home countries, President Rodrigo Chaves announced on Wednesday.

Costa Rica has agreed to provide temporary accommodation for 200 deported individuals primarily from Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and India, President Chaves disclosed during a press conference.

The Costa Rican government's cooperation highlights its role as a transitional point in the broader process of addressing international migration issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025