Costa Rica's Role in Migrant Transition

Migrants deported from the United States may face up to a six-week stay in Costa Rica before being returned to their home countries, President Rodrigo Chaves announced on Wednesday.

Costa Rica has agreed to provide temporary accommodation for 200 deported individuals primarily from Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and India, President Chaves disclosed during a press conference.

The Costa Rican government's cooperation highlights its role as a transitional point in the broader process of addressing international migration issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)