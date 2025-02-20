Costa Rica's Role in Migrant Transition
Migrants deported from the U.S. may be held in Costa Rica for up to six weeks before returning to their home countries. Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves announced the agreement to temporarily host 200 migrants from countries including Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and India.
The Costa Rican government's cooperation highlights its role as a transitional point in the broader process of addressing international migration issues.
