IRS Layoffs Amidst Federal Restructuring

The IRS is set to lay off about 6,700 employees, primarily probationary staff, as part of a federal-wide restructuring effort led by President Trump and Elon Musk. The layoffs occur during the crucial tax-filing season, potentially affecting the agency's ability to manage resources and handle tax processes efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 04:10 IST
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is preparing to lay off approximately 6,700 employees this Thursday as part of a wider federal restructuring initiative spearheaded by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, according to a knowledgeable source.

These layoffs predominantly affect probationary employees who have been with the IRS for under two years, offering them less job security compared to their more tenured colleagues. Altogether, the IRS employs about 17,000 probationary workers. The move mimics similar cuts across government agencies as directed by the Office of Personnel Management.

This reduction in workforce comes as the tax collection agency manages its busiest season, significantly raising concerns about maintaining sufficient resources to process returns and refunds effectively. Despite the reductions, about 6,600 employees will remain to assist through the high-demand tax filing period. The IRS has not yet commented on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

