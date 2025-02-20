Supreme Court Stays Lokpal's 'Disturbing' Order on High Court Judge
The Supreme Court has stayed an order by the Lokpal involving complaints against a sitting high court judge, calling it 'very disturbing'. A special bench initiated suo motu proceedings and issued notices to the Centre and others for responses, while ensuring the complainant keeps the matter confidential.
The Supreme Court has temporarily halted a Lokpal order concerning complaints against an active high court judge, labelling the situation as 'very disturbing'. This decision came as a special bench led by Justice B R Gavai issued notices to the Centre and other parties, requesting their responses on the matter.
The judicial bench, which also includes Justices Surya Kant and Abhay S Oka, instructed the complainant to refrain from revealing the judge's identity and to maintain confidentiality regarding the complaint. These actions underscore the sensitivity and gravity of the allegations involved.
The complaints allege that the sitting additional judge influenced another judge to favor a private company, a former client during his tenure at the Bar. This intricate case raises significant questions about judicial ethics and the influence of past professional relationships.
