Supreme Court Stays Lokpal's 'Disturbing' Order on High Court Judge

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted a Lokpal order concerning complaints against an active high court judge, labelling the situation as 'very disturbing'. This decision came as a special bench led by Justice B R Gavai issued notices to the Centre and other parties, requesting their responses on the matter.

The judicial bench, which also includes Justices Surya Kant and Abhay S Oka, instructed the complainant to refrain from revealing the judge's identity and to maintain confidentiality regarding the complaint. These actions underscore the sensitivity and gravity of the allegations involved.

The complaints allege that the sitting additional judge influenced another judge to favor a private company, a former client during his tenure at the Bar. This intricate case raises significant questions about judicial ethics and the influence of past professional relationships.

