Supreme Court Stays Lokpal's 'Disturbing' Order on High Court Judge

The Supreme Court has stayed an order by the Lokpal involving complaints against a sitting high court judge, calling it 'very disturbing'. A special bench initiated suo motu proceedings and issued notices to the Centre and others for responses, while ensuring the complainant keeps the matter confidential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:58 IST
The judicial bench, which also includes Justices Surya Kant and Abhay S Oka, instructed the complainant to refrain from revealing the judge's identity and to maintain confidentiality regarding the complaint. These actions underscore the sensitivity and gravity of the allegations involved.

The complaints allege that the sitting additional judge influenced another judge to favor a private company, a former client during his tenure at the Bar. This intricate case raises significant questions about judicial ethics and the influence of past professional relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

