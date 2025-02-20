Safe Arrival of Deported Indians in Panama Raises Questions on US Immigration Policy

The Indian Embassy in Panama has confirmed the safe arrival of a group of Indians deported from the United States, as part of a larger set of 299 migrants sent by US authorities. The embassy is closely collaborating with Panama's government to guarantee the group's wellbeing, having secured consular access for them.

President Jose Raul Mulino's agreement designates Panama as a 'bridge' for deportees, facilitating their transit. Deported individuals arrived last week on three flights, and the embassy immediately communicated this via X, albeit without detailing the precise number of arrivals.

This development emerges amidst the Trump administration's intensified actions against undocumented immigrants, resulting in prior deportations of 332 Indians back to their homeland. Out of the 299 new arrivals in Panama, 171 have consented to return to their native countries, relocating to a camp in Panama's Darien province.

