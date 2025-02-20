Left Menu

Hamas Transfers Remains of Israeli Captives to Red Cross

Hamas has handed over the remains of four Israeli captives to the Red Cross in Gaza. These are believed to be from Shiri Bibas and her two children, along with Oded Lifshitz. Israeli military will conduct DNA tests to confirm identities, a process expected to take up to two days.

Updated: 20-02-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:06 IST
Hamas Transfers Remains of Israeli Captives to Red Cross
In a significant development, the Israeli military announced that it has received the remains of four captives from Hamas. The handover, facilitated by the Red Cross, took place in the Gaza Strip.

The individuals are believed to include Shiri Bibas, her two young children, and Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 at the time of his abduction. This marks a sobering moment in an ongoing conflict.

Israeli authorities are now in the process of identifying the remains through DNA testing, a procedure that is anticipated to take up to two days to ensure precise identification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

