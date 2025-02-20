Left Menu

Delhi Court Dismisses Defamation Case by AAP Leader Against BJP MP

A Delhi court dismissed AAP leader Satyendra Jain's defamation complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Jain accused Swaraj of making false claims on TV, alleging corruption and financial misconduct. The court, however, declined to take cognizance, leading to the dismissal of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:01 IST
A Delhi court has dismissed a criminal defamation complaint by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, citing a lack of cognizance of the issues presented.

In a decision made by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, it was concluded that the matter would not proceed further, thus dismissing the allegations that Swaraj defamed Jain by alleging financial misconduct.

Jain had claimed that Swaraj's comments during a televised interview were intended to tarnish his image. Despite the potential two-year jail term associated with such a complaint, the court opted not to pursue the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

