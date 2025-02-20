Delhi Court Dismisses Defamation Case by AAP Leader Against BJP MP

A Delhi court has dismissed a criminal defamation complaint by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, citing a lack of cognizance of the issues presented.

In a decision made by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, it was concluded that the matter would not proceed further, thus dismissing the allegations that Swaraj defamed Jain by alleging financial misconduct.

Jain had claimed that Swaraj's comments during a televised interview were intended to tarnish his image. Despite the potential two-year jail term associated with such a complaint, the court opted not to pursue the case.

