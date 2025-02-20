Left Menu

New Dawn for U.S.-Russia Relations: Prisoner Exchange on the Horizon

The Kremlin has indicated that discussions for a potential prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia are underway. This follows recent diplomatic talks in Riyadh aimed at restoring bilateral relations. Talks have intensified after the release of American Kalob Byers, as Washington seeks the return of at least 10 other Americans held in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:22 IST
New Dawn for U.S.-Russia Relations: Prisoner Exchange on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The prospect of a fresh prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia is being actively considered, the Kremlin confirmed on Thursday. The development comes in the wake of Riyadh-hosted dialogues aimed at repairing diplomatic ties between the two global powers.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov conveyed that recent U.S.-Russia discussions have fostered an atmosphere conducive to reconciliation. The release of imprisoned American Kalob Byers has added momentum to talks, with Washington striving for the return of several Americans still detained in Russia.

Among the Americans held, two have been labeled as 'wrongfully detained' by the U.S. government—a status that adds urgency to ongoing negotiations. The situation underscores a pivotal moment in diplomatic relations, with prisoner exchanges serving as both a human rights issue and a diplomatic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025